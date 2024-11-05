Close Menu

Babcock Dairy Recalls Orange Custard Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Peanut Butter due to Undeclared Egg

Babcock Dairy of Madison, Wisconsin, is voluntarily recalling approximately 41 cases of Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream that may be labeled as Chocolate Peanut Butter. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or yellow #5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Names: Orange Custard Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Peanut Butter

Production Date: 09 1724

Size: Half Gallon

The products were produced on September 17, 2024, and distributed to local retail establishments and directly to customers in Wisconsin. The issue was discovered on the evening of November 4, 2024, when a customer reported the mislabeling. There have been no reports of illness associated with consumption of these products.

During production, a limited number of Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream containers were inadvertently filled with Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream, leading to products with incorrect allergen labeling.

If you purchased one of the affected products, please check the production date located on the bottom of the container for 09 1724 (September 17, 2024). If your product is from the affected lot, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The impacted products were distributed to the following Madison, Wisconsin, area retailers: Babcock Dairy Store, Metcalfe’s Markets, Ken’s Meats & Deli and Capitol Centre Market.

Out of an abundance of caution, Babcock Dairy Staff retrieved all of the remaining product from retail outlets within three hours of discovery. To prevent this issue from occurring again, Babcock Dairy is taking immediate corrective steps, including the retraining of employees on proper labeling procedures, implementation of multiple verification checks during production and packaging, and increased organization and separation of packaging materials to further prevent different containers from coming into contact.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact John Lucas (john.lucas@wisc.edu).

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Date as displayed on the bottom of affected products.

Orange Custard Chocolate Chip half-gallon container.

Chocolate Peanut Butter containers may contain Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream, as displayed here.